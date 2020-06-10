The Garden City Community College received an update on the progress of two of the construction projects on campus when the board met Tuesday.

The projects are a renovation and remodel of the athletic training room at the Dennis Perryman Athletic Complex and a renovation and remodel of a maintenance room facility at the Broncbuster Stadium.

GCCC president Ryan Ruda said demolition began at the athletic training room in April and is expected to be complete no later than July 31.

This is the first time the training room has been updated since it was built in 1985, Ruda said.

“This will be a great facelift for our students and for our program to be able to have access to high-quality facilities,” he said.

At Broncbuster stadium, the maintenance room and restroom have been turned into a secondary training site for practices and game days and will provide showing facilities for visiting athletes and officials, something that was not available previously.

In other business, the board was updated on a significant increase of GCCC’s liability insurance coverage.

Ruda said the deductible would increase by $494,000 compared to last year.

GCCC must pay an annual premium of $325,000 and budget for a deductible of $250,000 in the 2020-21 fiscal year.

The 2019-20 premium and deductible was $30,549 and $50,000, according to Ruda.

“Our insurance broker sent the insurance proposal to over 50 companies to bid on our policy for this next year,” he said. “Out of 50, only one responded and submitted a proposal. This is due to the number of claims which have pushed GCCC to be designated as a high-risk category.”

The increased cost shouldn’t affect employees or their salaries, Ruda said.

At least $510,000 has been identified by GCCC leadership from the upcoming fiscal year budget through employee attrition, retirement, and resignations, Ruda said. At least 11 open positions were eliminated or put on hold.

Additionally, there is a cost savings of $40,000 attained through reduction in athletic team travel for the 2020-12 school year.