U.S. Senate candidate and physician Roger Marshall lost an appeal Friday to get "Doc" added to his name on the August primary election ballot.

The three-person board of Attorney General Derek Schmidt, Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers and Secretary of State Scott Schwab rejected an appeal of the secretary of state office’s decision in May to decline Marshall’s request.

"You have a name and a nickname. They are not the same," said Schmidt, who said Kansas law on the issue was "not a model of clarity."

Rogers said allowing voters to look at a list of 11 GOP primary candidates for U.S. Senate that included Roger "Doc" Marshall would give Marshall an unfair advantage in the election because it would be a reference to his professional career as a physician.

Caleb Hays, an Oswego attorney representing Marshall during the appeal hearing in Topeka, said Marshall was commonly referred to by friends and neighbors as "Doc." Hays submitted letters from a handful off people attesting to use of the "Doc" nickname. The congressman’s birth name is Roger Wayne Marshall.

Hays also said it would be wrong to deny Marshall’s appeal after the secretary of state’s office let former Republican Gov. Bill Graves to use a ballot name other than his birth name of William Graves or for state Rep. "Boog" Highberger, D-Lawrence, to be listed on ballots with that as his official name.

Robert Savino, an attorney representing U.S. Senate candidate Kris Kobach, argued before the board against permitting "Doc" to be included with Marshall’s name on the ballot.

Marshall, who serves the 1st District congressional set in western Kansas, is competing for the GOP’s nomination to seek the U.S. Senate seat to be vacated when Pat Roberts retires in January. The frontrunner for the Democratic nomination is state Sen. Barbara Bollier, who is a retired physician.

Marshall, 59, is a 1987 graduate of the University of Kansas medical school. He practiced medicine in Great Bend for more than 25 years, delivering more than 5,000 babies as an obstetrician before elected to the U.S. House. He is opposed to abortion.