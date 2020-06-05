The Good Samaritan Society in Hays confirmed Friday that one of its residents has tested positive for COVID-19.

Shortly after Ellis County Health Services Director Jason Kennedy announced a new active case in the county Friday morning, Good Samaritan Society administrator Noe Gillespie issued a statement confirming a positive case at the long-term care facility located at 2700 Canal Blvd.

"All residents, families and staff have been notified," Gillespie said. "Our facility is continuing to follow local, state and federal guidance in our response to the situation, which includes working closely with Ellis County Health Department and following KDHE guidelines to offer COVID-19 tests to all residents and staff in the coming days.

"We are grateful to the community for the support and resources that have been graciously extended. The health and safety of those we serve remains our highest priority during this unprecedented time."

Kennedy said in Friday’s news release that the case was identified through contact tracing with testing sent to a private lab, and contacts have been notified. The person who tested positive has no symptoms and is in isolation.

"The case is a contact of a known positive from out of state. This individual is a resident of a local long-term care facility," Kennedy said in the release. "ECHD is working closely with the facility and KDHE to ensure that this case remains isolated. ECHD remains committed to ensuring the health and well being of all residents and visitors of Ellis County."

Ellis County has two confirmed active COVID-19 cases according to the health department, which announced the other new case on Wednesday.