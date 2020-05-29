After the Saline County health officer issued a local order Wednesday, he will present a plan on the reopening of the county during the Saline County Commission meeting Tuesday.

Jason Tiller, the health officer, issued the local order Wednesday to continue to follow Phase 2 of the state’s Ad Astra reopening plan.

A news release from the county said that disease spread, hospitaliztion rates, death rates and the ability to contact trace will be evaluated before recommending the reopening of the county. The release also said that if local hospitals begin to be overwhelmed with coronavirus-related patients, the health officer will implement restrictive orders to support health care infrastructure.

Tiller will present the plan to the County Board of Health, which consists of the Saline County Commissioners, at its 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, meeting in Room 107 of the City-County Building.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, public seating at meetings is limited. Up to 15 members of the public will be accommodated on a first-come, first-seated basis in overflow seating adjacent to the commission meeting room and up to two members of the public at a time will be permitted to line up to provide public comment. County Commission meetings can be viewed on Access TV, either via Cox Cable Channel 20 or online at www.salinatv.org. In addition, the public can stilluse the conference bridge by dialing 785-621-0800, entering participant code 782956 followed by #. You must dial *9 to alert the moderator that you wish to provide public comment. Although commissioners will be able to hear your comments, you may have difficulty hearing the commission business through the telephone bridge.