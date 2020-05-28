Virtual Academy recognizes student achievement

The Virtual Academy is recognizing students for their academic success. Sydney Bunch and Laren Hunt have received the Principal's Achievement Award with a Grade Point Average of 3.5 and above.

Student that received the Academic Achievement Award with a Grade Point Average of 3.0 to 3.4 include: Alexis Dominguez-Aguirre, Vonnyaye McCall Pullman, Brock Quint, Joshua Russell, and Coral Salyers.

The Virtual Academy will have 54 students that will be graduating for 2020. Out of the 54 that are receiving their diploma there are 25 students that are graduating early and 10 students that are three year graduates.

The students that are graduating early include: Sah Sah Aye Evans, Sa Pi Ma Be, Preston Broadway, Sydney Bunch, Yaquelin Chairez, Zuleika Cisneros, Victor Gomez Mungaray, Samantha Guereca, Graciela Herrada, Cheyenne Hiner, Andrea Hinojos, Miguel Hoffman, Jorge Jimenez, Cristal Juache, Ashlyn Kellum, Michaela Kjergaard, Luke Koehn, Vonnyaye McCall Pullman, Sergio Ortega, Joshua Russell¸ Coral Salyers, Jorge Sanchez, Gavin Stimatze, Nancy Tena-Meza, and Savannah Vasquez.

The students that are graduating in three years include: Matthew Comfort, Alexis Dominguez-Aguirre, Lesly Garcia, Laren Hunt, Dominique Patrick, Brock Quint, Maria Rivera, Alizabeth Salinas, Ilesson Similien, and Luck Su.

The Garden City Alternate Education Center administration has set a date for the commencement exercises for the senior class. The date for graduation for the Class of 2020 has been planned to take place on July 11. The district will be working closely with the Finney County Health Department to determine what type of ceremony will be allowed to take place.