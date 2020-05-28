GCHS administration cancels 2020 prom

Due to the ongoing uncertainty of when the community will be able to hold mass gatherings due to the COVID-19 situation, the Garden City High School administration has made the decision to cancel the 2020 prom.

While school administration had hoped to hold the event at a later time, after communicating with the Finney County Health Department, it does not seem possible due to current recommendations for social distancing and large group gatherings.

Refunds are being processed and will be mailed to the students’ address listed in the Skyward system. Refunds will only be administered to the student that registered for the prom ticket(s).