The Newton City Commission approved the contract for Kelly McElroy to become the new city manager.

McElroy has served as interim city manager since Bob Myers retired at the end of last year. She has served as assistant city manager and development director since October of 2016.

Her contract will run through 2021 at a base salary of $135,000.

“Commissioners, city staff and community members who have worked with Kelly during her time in Newton know her to be knowledgeable, committed and trustworthy,” Newton Mayor Leroy Koehn said. “During this time of unprecedented challenges, Newton is fortunate to have Kelly leading our city organization.”

“I’m grateful for the opportunity and the faith that the Commission has placed in me,” McElroy said. “We have an outstanding team here in Newton, and I look forward to continuing to work together to serve the community.”

McElroy previously served as the director of community development/zoning administrator for the city of Goddard. She was executive director of the Regional Economic Area Partnership (REAP) and director of administrative services for the Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas. She also worked for the city of Edmond, Okla.

A graduate of the University of Central Oklahoma, McElroy holds a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Phoenix. She is a graduate of the Certified Public Manager Program at the University of Kansas.

The commission also approved a contract extension for city attorney Chris Towle through 2021.

Towle holds a Juris Doctorate from the Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nevada-Las Vegas.

He has served with the city’s law department since 2011. He was appointed city attorney in 2016.