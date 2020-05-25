State Rep. Mark Samsel, Wellsville, discovered several people going above and beyond in service.

“During the 2019-2020 legislative session, I have been inspired by countless individuals across our communities in House District 5,” Samsel said. “In so many ways, they offer our best and brightest stories, and remind us that our best days are still ahead. Ad Astra per Aspera.”

Samsel honored those individuals with the HD5 awards.

Samsel said it is his distinct honor to recognize the following individuals for their significant contributions to our society:

Becky Johnson, Stateswoman of the Year (Parker)

Michael Sibley, Statesman of the Year (Garnett)

Breyanna Benjamin & Hannah Boehm, Young Stateswomen of the Year (Crest FFA)

Will Mechnig, Young Statesman of the Year (Garnett)

Rex & Alice Patton, Citizens of the Year (Wellsville)

Rob Pearce, Business Leader of the Year (Quality Structures, Inc., Richmond)

Nate Wiehl, Young Business Leader of the Year (Auburn Pharmacy, Garnett)

Wendy Belcher, Healthcare Professional of the Year (Garnett)

Kiel Lasswell, Law Enforcement Officer of the Year (Wellsville)

Andrea Manes, Educator of the Year (Osawatomie School District)

Shane Walter, Young Educator of the Year (Crest School District)

Greg Mast, Journalist of the Year (Ottawa Herald)

Kevin Jones, Public Servant of the Year (Wellsville)

David Fisher, Community Champion of the Year (Linn County)

Marie Hrabe, Principles First Leader of the Year (Wellsville)

Ed Clearwater, #ForTheKids Kansan of the Year (Osawatomie)

Kyle Wright, #ForTheKids Young Kansan of the Year (Wellsville)

The Spencer Family, Family of the Year (Garnett)

Buddy Welch, Coach of the Year (Princeton)

Nancy Tooley, Official of the Year (Princeton)

Anthony Geist & Dennis Kichler, Comeback Team of the Year (Wellsville)

Krista Hedrick, Early Childhood Educator of the Year (Anderson County)

Hope Licktieg, Elementary Educator of the Year (Central Heights)

Austin Chisam, Middle School Educator of the Year (Osawatomie)

Dawn Rottinghaus, High School Teacher of the Year (Wellsville)