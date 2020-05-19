Police investigate hit-and-run with cement truck

SALINA — Police are looking for the driver of a pickup truck after a hit-and-run accident Monday.

Salina Police said the accident occurred at 1:10 p.m. Monday at the intersection of South Ninth Street and Magnolia Road.

According to police, A 2004 Peterbilt cement truck was eastbound on Magnolia when a Chevrolet Silverado turned in front of it after failing to yield to a yellow turn signal, causing the cement truck to strike it.

Police said the Silverado left the scene without making a report.

The pickup was captured by a camera in the cab of the cement truck and will have damage to the rear passenger side of the bed, bumper and light fixture area. It appears to be a late 1980s early 1990s full-size Chevrolet pickup with a low profile tool box in the bed. The vehicle has no hubcaps and is missing the black molding on the passenger side door.

The cement truck, owned by Cement Supply of Topeka, had damage to the front passenger side bumper and fender and was removed from the scene by the driver.