The high stress of having to move all of one’s possessions from one locale to another is amplified during this world-wide pandemic. Still, some families must do it. Your Better Business Bureau wants you to be aware that while there are an abundance of reliable moving companies to choose from, there are also bad actors in the industry that BBBs warn about regularly. Because of the COVID-19 crisis, there is disconcerting news that some moving companies are seeing this as an opportunity to take advantage of the situation to rip-off consumers. This means extra diligence is needed. Anyone confronting the challenges of uprooting their families at this time should be especially careful when selecting a moving company.

Tricks of the trade

Over the years several favorite schemes have been employed by unscrupulous moving companies. Now with the increased economic uncertainty that the pandemic has brought, the stakes can seem even higher for concerned customers who literally can be placing most of their cherished household furnishings into the hands of complete strangers. Some of the tactics to be watchful for:

•Low estimates – big after-the-fact increases. In some reported cases, final charges came in at 4 or 5 times the amount of the original estimate. Find out whether the estimate is binding or nonbinding. Get a written guarantee that they will not exceed the original estimate.

•Piling on extra charges once the mover has possession of your belongings. It’s illegal but continues to be a problem. You are in a vulnerable position, the mover holds all the cards and realize their advantage. If you find a company that has your furnishings is holding them hostage for more money, report it to law enforcement.

•Avoidance of hitting the agreed-upon delivery date with excuses like, “Sorry, but your belongings are stuck behind another customer’s on the truck.”

•Now you see them, now you don’t. Once they have your prepayment in hand, they disappear. They could abscond with your items and sell them. They could simply abandon them in a private storage facility. Fly-by-night unethical companies have frequently vanished, changed their names and become thieves of your valued belongings.

Folded into any of these rip-off schemes, new pandemic complications can add new twists, new excuses and handy ways of spinning their lies.

Smart ways to make your move against crooked movers

You are not defenseless. The best way to smooth out the moving process is to do your homework ahead of time. Some ways to do that:

•Do your research – Visit BBB.org and check out the moving company. You’ll learn about other customers’ experiences, their reviews and complaints and how the company responded. You can also research a mover through the The American Moving and Storage Association (AMSA).

•Don’t settle for one estimate – Get written estimates from as many different companies as possible. Emphasis on “written.”

•No over-the-phone estimates – Yes, many of us are concerned about letting strangers in our homes these days. You cannot, however, get an accurate estimate from a company that does not even view your furnishings.

•License and insurance proof – View it yourself and confirm their motor carrier number with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s website. Know what their insurance specifically covers for loss or damage.

•No large deposit upfront – At the most, pay only 15% of the total cost as a deposit.

•Sign nothing that’s blank – Blank pages? Large blank spaces within pages? Don’t sign it.

•Business location – Get the address, drive by it or, at least do, a Google Street View.

•No cash – Paying with cash leaves no evidence of the transaction.

•Full replacement value protection – Get peace of mind by paying a bit more upfront for this coverage. Breakage is common.

Moving scams have become such a large problem worldwide, that the BBB International Investigations Initiative will be releasing an in-depth study about these scams at the end of June, 2020.

For answers to other questions regarding the selection of a moving company or other moving issues, contact your BBB at (800) 856-2417 or visit our website at BBB.org.