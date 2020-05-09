Shawnee County’s number of known COVID-19 cases rose on Saturday by 11, to 160 from 149 on Friday, the county health department reported at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday on its website.

That meant the county has recorded 34 new cases in seven days, the county’s second-highest total for one week, after having a total of 126 known cases on May 2.

Five of the county’s COVID-19 patients have died while 100 have recovered and 55 cases remained active Saturday, the health department reported.

The release of Saturday’s figures came at the end of a week in which the Sac and Fox Casino at Powhattan and the Golden Eagle Casino at Horton each revealed they were looking at reopening June 1.

Meanwhile, Shawnee County Parks and Recreation plans by June 1 to decide whether to hold this year’s annual Spirit of Kansas celebration of Independence Day at Lake Shawnee.

The Sac and Fox Casino said Friday on its Facebook page that it intends to reopen June 1, with "more information to come."

The Golden Eagle Casino, operated by the Kickapoo Tribe, said Tuesday on its Facebook page: "While we do not have a firm open date yet, we are planning to tentatively open June 1."

The Prairie Band Casino & Resort at Mayetta, operated by the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, has not said when it plans to reopen.

Kansas’ four state-owned casinos – Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, Kan., Kansas Crossing in Pittsburg, Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane and Boot Hill Casino in Dodge City – are waiting for Gov. Laura Kelly to authorize them to reopen. Tribal casinos don’t require Kelly’s permission to do that.

Kelly said April 30 that the second phase of her strategy for reopening the state’s economy would allow state-owned casinos to reopen if the Kansas Department of Health and Environment approved plans for protecting the health and safety of their employees and customers.

It’s not clear when that plan’s second phase will kick in. That could happen, at the earliest, on May 18.

But Shawnee County health officer Gianfranco Pezzino said Friday that because of the high number of new COVID-19 cases the county was seeing, he couldn’t guarantee Shawnee County would move to phase two on May 18.

"We are likely to end the week just about that the same level as where we were last week," Pezzino said Friday. "It was pretty bad last week, and it’s still pretty bad now."

Under Kelly’s plan, a complete lifting of statewide restrictions could come, at the earliest, on June 15.

A lifting of those restrictions on that date would enable Shawnee County Parks and Recreation to proceed with its plans to hold the July 4 Spirit of Kansas celebration at Lake Shawnee, that department said in a news release Friday.

However, that release added, "the phases of the governor’s plan are fluid and could change prior to July 4."

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation will consequently decide by June 1 whether to proceed, the release said.