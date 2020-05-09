Lorella (Lou) Kuestersteffen, a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Newton, celebrated her 90th birthday on May 2.

Born at home on a farm south of Ingalls, Kansas, to Porter and Lucille (Prescott) Israel. She was the oldest of seven children, of which only one brother survives.

She married Leonard Hendrickson of Montezuma, Kansas, in 1951 where they raised two children. Leonard passed away in 1996. Lou later married Fred Kuestersteffen of Hesston, in 1999, who had three children.

They are Karla Hendrickson, Terry and Lynne Alderson Hendrickson, Paul and Julie McClure Kuestersteffen, Mike and Lisa Kuestersteffen Martin and Tom and Susan Moseley Kuestersteffen. There are 18 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 1317 Grandview Ave., Newton, Ks, 67114.

A celebration will be planned later this summer.