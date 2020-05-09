Police see spike in car thefts

LEAVENWORTH — The Leavenworth Police Department saw a significant increase in car thefts in April.

Thirty cars were reported stolen last month to the Leavenworth Police Department, according to Deputy Chief Dan Nicodemus.

He said this number of car thefts is “notably higher” than normal.

In 13 of the cases, the vehicles had been left unlocked. And in 10 of them, the cars had been left running while unattended or the keys had been left in the vehicles.

Nicodemus said people should never leave their vehicles unattended while the engines are running or leave keys inside cars.

Nicodemus said following these tips does not guarantee a car will not be stolen. But based on his experience, criminals tend to be lazy. And they are more likely to target vehicles that are easy for them to steal.

Nicodemus said it is possible some of the car thefts reported last month may be related. But he does not believe there is a connection between all of the cases.

He said police have caught a few people who are suspected of being involved in some of the thefts.

Nicodemus believes at least some of the thefts were committed by people looking for vehicles to get them to destinations. Once they reached their destinations, they abandoned the stolen vehicles.