MANHATTAN — Kansas State University hopes to help farmers understand cattle conception rates with their just released online site, Heifer CONSULT.

“Heifer CONSULT is designed to help beef cow-calf producers improve the reproductive success of their heifers and young cows,” said Bob Larson, K-State veterinarian and the principle investigator on the USDA grant that funded this project, in a release.

The free tool is available on the Beef Cattle Institute website under the Tools header.

According to Larson, as producers work through this program, they are asked several questions about the reproductive status of the herd as well as management practices.

Ideally, Larson added, producers will use records from a pregnancy check done by a veterinarian shortly after the breeding season, but calving data can also be used.

According to Heifer CONSULT, acceptable reproductive performance will depend on geographic constraints, such as forage quality and quantity, length of the grazing season, length of the breeding seasons for both heifers and mature cows and optimized whole-herd management.

Throughout the program, producers will be provided links to additional information to help answer questions, as well as a list of references.

The tool focuses on heifer development from weaning to the time she conceives her second calf.

Heifer CONSULT was developed through a collaborative effort of veterinarians and beef cattle extension specialists from across the Midwest.