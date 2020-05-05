Landon Middle School students are reviving the lost art of letter writing, and lifting the spirits of some residents of a Topeka retirement facility isolated by COVID-19.

Dr. Aarion Gray, director of instructional services for USD 501, suggested to the principal of Landon Middle School that, because residents of senior living facilities aren’t able to have visitors, perhaps students would consider writing letters to them.

Stacey Schreiner, principal of the school, said the language arts teachers turned the suggestion into an impactful experience.

“We absolutely jumped at the chance to be part of something so special,” Schreiner said. “It was completely optional, not for a grade. I didn’t expect to get very many because our students are not used to writing letters in the age of technology. But the kids really embraced it.”

“Because we don’t often write letters anymore, the teachers thought they needed to give them some structure and suggest things to write about. But the students just ran with it. There were some letters that were two or three pages long; some had put pictures of themselves in the letter.”

Schreiner facilitated the delivery of about 75 letters to Topeka Presbyterian Manor, and has about 50 more letters to deliver in a second batch. She said students are eagerly waiting some responses, so that they can continue the correspondence.

Kay Jones, a seven-year resident of Topeka Presbyterian Manor, said she has not been able to receive visitors for nearly two months. She said the letters were an unexpected blessing, as well as a glimpse into the world outside.

“It’s a delightful surprise,” said Jones, former Lyndon mayor and city clerk. “(The students) stressed to us that we are cared for, and that it’s all going to be OK.

“I love the way they express themselves. They ask us questions like what are some memories from when we were their age.”

Jones said she plans to respond to the letters she receives.

“I hope that they will like hearing from us and that it will become a two-way street. I hope they will want to continue by telling us how the summer is going and what life is like after this (time of social distancing) passes.”

Rose Dahlgren, Topeka Presbyterian Manor director of marketing and sales, helped facilitate the connection with the school. She said she was seeking a way to connect residents with members of the community.

“(The residents) were saddened to learn that we weren’t going to be able to have visitors or group activities during this time,” Dahlgren said. “I have school-age kids myself and noticed that both kids and the seniors I serve are experiencing the same disruptions to their routines. Just like our seniors aren’t able to do activities as large groups anymore, kids aren’t able to be with their classmates, go to the playground, or participate in sports.

“I thought having pen pals would be a great way for each group to get connected with others who are going through the same thing physically, socially and emotionally, even if they aren’t the same age.”

Due to his current health needs, Jones’ husband, Steve, stays in a different section of Topeka Presbyterian Manor. She said precautions prevent her from visiting him. Her communication with Steve and other relatives is limited to phone and video conversations.

“It’s hard not being able to have visitors, but we get it,” Jones said. “We read what’s in the newspapers and hear news on TV. We see how this awful, contagious virus is spread across not only our state, but also the nation and the world. We know that for us at an older age, it would not be good for the virus to get into a facility like this.”

Jones said the education that students are receiving despite social distancing is impressive.

“The students tell us about doing school using Zoom and Google Classroom,” Jones said. “I am amazed that children can be taught in this manner. I love it, because it’s so important for them to continue learning.”

By writing the letters, Schreiner said the students aren’t just doing something nice for others. They will benefit from the experience as well.

“My guess is that a lot of them have not ever received mail before,” Schreiner said. “There’s just not a lot of mail these days. So it will be great for the students to get the responses.

“It’s an invaluable experience because our kids get to see beyond themselves. They get to see how they are part of a community and they can be part of the greater good in a really challenging time. They are learning that they are valuable, that they have worth. When I get to tell them how excited the residents are about their letters, that makes you feel valuable, and that’s an important lesson for our kids.”