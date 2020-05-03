Matters linked to the COVID-19 pandemic are among items on the agenda when the Shawnee County Commission and Topeka City Council hold separate meetings this coming week.

The commission will meet at 9 a.m. Monday in its chambers in Room B-11 of the County Courthouse, 200 S.E. 7th, while the council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in its chambers at 214 S.E. 8th.

Both meetings will be closed to the public, though residents may watch the commission meeting live at www.snco.us and the council meeting live on the City of Topeka’s Facebook page, the city’s website at www.topeka.org and on City4, the city’s cable TV station.

Anyone with comments about anything on the commission’s agenda may email it in advance at commission@snco.us. Anyone with comments about anything on the council’s agenda may email cclerk@topeka.org.

The mayor and council will consider extending through June 3 a suspension of council rules they put in place March 26 to fight the spread of the coronavirus. Wednesday will be the last day of the suspension that is in place.

Tuesday’s agenda indicates the mayor and council also plan to:

• Continue a discussion they began last week regarding the 2020 city budget, with no action scheduled to be taken.

• Continue their ongoing discussion on city manager Brent Trout’s proposed proposed 2021-30 Capital Improvement Plan and 2021-23 Capital Improvement Budget, with no action scheduled to be taken.

• Consider approving a plat that would allow for 18 lots to be developed to become the site of new homes on the west side of N.W. Green Hills Road between N.W. 46th and 50th streets, in the 3-mile extraterritorial area just outside Topeka’s city limits.

• Consider a resolution that would establish their 2021 budget priorities.

• Consider revising their rules to allow for the mayor and council to "conduct a regular meeting at an established location within each of the nine council districts over the course of a two-year period, with a minimum of four ’district meetings’ scheduled in each year."

County commissioners plan Monday to consider authorizing county health department director Linda Ochs to enter into contracts through Dec. 31 with hotels to be used to quarantine patients with COVID-19.

The hotel rooms would be used by people who have been ordered into quarantine but lack access to a proper location for quarantine. The proposal involved is part of Monday’s meeting’s consent agenda, for which items are generally approved without discussion.

Commissioners also plan to consider approving a project budget of $518,000 to replace a 90-year-old bridge that runs over a tributary to Halfday Creek on N.W. Wilson Road, just south of N.W. 94th Street. The project would be financed using revenue from a countywide, half-cent sales tax.