Authorities on Saturday evening recovered a body from Tuttle Creek Lake northeast of Manhattan, where a search had begun hours earlier for a 21-year-old man who was last seen kayaking with friends, the Riley County Police Department reported on its Facebook page.

The victim’s name wasn’t being released late Sunday afternoon.

Riley County police reported their dispatchers got a call about 2:05 p.m. Saturday reporting the man was missing from a group of kayakers.

Agencies that responded to the scene included the Riley County Police Department, the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Pottawatomie County Water Rescue Team, the Manhattan Fire Department, Riley County Rural Fire District, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism and the Army Corps of Engineer Rangers.