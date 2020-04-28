A settlement was reached in a lawsuit between current and former Garden City Community College employees who had taken issue with the management of the college and its former president, Herbert Swender, during a special board of trustees meeting on April 22.

According to a previous Garden City Telegram article, the lawsuit alleged that GCCC and Swender violated the plaintiffs’ constitutional rights.

The lawsuit alleged that Swender’s actions at a mandatory faculty in-service meeting on Jan. 4, 2017, violated the First, Fourth and 14th amendments.

The previous Telegram article states that according to the lawsuit, Swender threatened faculty and staff for speaking to the media about the college without prior consent, searched cellphones for evidence as to who spoke to the media, and required prayer at meetings.

Additionally, at a May 2017 board of trustees meeting, claims about Swender’s behavior and statements during the meeting were mentioned in a Faculty Senate report.

An investigation was then conducted by Kansas City attorney Greg Goheen at the behest of the board. A final investigative report on the allegations in the Faculty Senate’s report was given to the board in December 2017, according to the previous Telegram article.

“Goheen’s report largely corroborates the facts of the incident at the in-service meeting, though with less detail, and states that many faculty members did not comply with Swender’s instructions and that Swender never followed up with employees to determine who had contacted KSN,” the article said.

Following the vote to approve the settlement agreement on April 22, board chairman Blake Wasinger read a statement acknowledging the events and that they had been working to make changes to some policies and create a culture of respect and cooperation and to “uphold the institution’s core values of trust, collegiality, and transparency.”

“GCCC and the Board acknowledge the difficulty and courage it took for the litigants to step forward as well as the risk to personal and professional reputation each endured,” he said. “The College does not condone conduct that could damage the reputation of GCCC or its employees. GCCC and the Board understand that processes for grievances and stakeholder input are vital to continuous improvement.”