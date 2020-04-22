Garden City Community College Board of Trustees approved a contract with the state for the use of its resident life facilities.

Beth Tedrow, GCCC Board of Trustees member, said through an agreement with the state, the Kansas Department of Emergency Management and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment the college’s apartment housing, Broncbuster Suites and Broncbuster Housing, will serve as quarantine locations for Finney County residents only.

Blake Wasinger, Board of Trustees chair, affirmed that the resident life facilities are not a holding area, they are not bringing in people from outside of the county, and it’s only for Finney County residents.

Board member Merilyn Douglass said she fully supports the agreement.

“In this time where people don't know what to do, where to live, especially if they have a sick family member,” she said, “I think it's extremely respectable and forthright and generous of our community college to offer this and I'm fully supportive of it.”