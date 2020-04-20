Wheat continues its bread journey this spring as days warm from a frozen Easter season, but more time must pass before farmers learn how much of their crop is already toast.

“We’re sitting here, waiting as fast as we can,” said Vance Ehmke, a farmer and seed producer in Lane County.

“In some ways, it’s too early to tell exactly how much it’s damaged,” said Joe Kejr, of Brookville. He farms in much of Saline County.

With critical growing points dangerously above ground — especially in fields planted earlier last fall — fragile embryonic wheat heads were vulnerable as temperatures dipped into the teens during the second week in April.

After cutting into and examining a plant in one of Kejr’s fields Monday north of Salina, Jay Wisbey, agricultural Extension agent for Saline and Ottawa counties, revealed a tiny, pale wheat head he said was inconclusive.

“I’m concerned,” he said. “There is damage. Our question is how much damage. We’re still trying to determine that.”

Potentially hardest hit was a corridor from Saline and Ottawa counties southwest to Hugoton in Stevens County, according to a map released by K-State Research and Extension.

“That image shows the area with the highest risk, moderate risk and low risk, based on the number of hours it was cold, how cold it got and the crop growth stage,” said Romulo Lollato, Extension wheat and forage specialist.

“Most of the fields (in Saline and Ottawa counties) were jointed or were getting there. The growing point was above ground and there was a greater risk of freezing the crop,” he said. “At that stage, it can handle 23 or 24 degrees fairly well. We got to the 20s or even 19 in that region and it was below 24 degrees for a good number of hours. That made us put that area in a high risk for damage.”

Other criteria included elevation, Lollato said. Because cold air settles, land in a river bottom, for example, might be more susceptible, he said, and conventional tillage might be less susceptible.

“The soil never got below 38 degrees, and in conventional till, the heat from the soils can go up into the canopy,” Lollato said. “In no-till, because of the residue, it doesn’t let heat go from the soil into the crop.”

Some fear that the combination of temperatures falling into the upper teens in parts of central and western Kansas, stayed dangerously low for two or more hours in places.

Much of the wheat in central and north-central Kansas had jointed, sending the fragile grain-producing parts above ground.

“The critical temperature past jointing is 24 degrees for at or longer than two hours. We were at that on Good Friday (April 10) and the Monday after Easter (April 13), and it’s been consistently cold,” said Justin Knopf, a farmer in southeastern Saline County, near Kipp and Gypsum.

“Checking our fields, the extent of damage varies based on variety, planting date and field conditions,” he said. “The timing of this was eerily similar to 2007 on Easter weekend. We got snow like we did a few days ago, but the temperatures in 2007 were lower and for more nights in a row.”

Kejr remembers taking a drive on one of those cold mornings through the most recent Easter weekend.

“The pickup showed it was down to 20 degrees at several points and it was a cold spell for several hours,” he said. “It’s going to hurt the wheat, but it depends on how the rest of the spring is going to be.”

Producers and wheat production experts are dissecting the tiny plant parts, looking for clues.

“You have to take the plant apart and look at the little miniature baby (wheat) head,” Knopf said. “In general, the range of damage I’ve seen is between 15 and 30% of the primary tillers. The main tillers, the ones that are most productive, are frozen or not viable. The worst I’ve seen is 50%.”

Lollato figures true crop conditions will reveal themselves by the end of this week. Early superficial evidence does not necessarily spell doom.

“We can already see a lot of leaf burn around Salina, down to Hutchinson and McPherson, but that doesn’t mean a lot of heads are dead,” he said.

Tillers are additional stems that develop off of the main shoot of the plant. Each tiller can produce grain.

“If there are enough tillers out there, they should bounce back.They will emerge later, depending on the weather conditions,” Lollato said.

Rain is in the Wednesday forecast for the Salina area, which is a positive development, while high temperatures will range from the upper 60s to 80 for the next week.

“Moisture will help the crop bounce back, as long as not all of the tillers are dead,” he said.

Knopf sees enough secondary tillers to provide “an above average wheat crop, but those will be making grain later during hotter times, which is not conducive to more optimal yields in grain production. This crop is going to need to be babied along and needs ideal conditions to make up for what we lost in the freeze.”

Kejr’s wish list includes “some nice temperatures and moisture so the later tillers finish well. You put that on top of the coronavirus (pandemic) and how some of the markets are struggling, there are a lot of things uncertain about the times we’re in.”

As of early this week, Ehmke said, “I think we are OK, although we are in that diagonal bunch of counties (in K-State’s frost map). It got down to 18 degrees with real high winds, and it was down there for a long time, so we clearly got some damage.”

He added that high temperatures in the 70s on Sunday “will accelerate the evidence of damage.”

The main tillers were injured, Ehmke said, but foliage in his fields are thick, providing insulation from the deep chill ad wind.

“There was a lot of heat energy in the soil, which will radiate up and protect the plant,” he said. “The lesser tillers that have not jointed yet; maybe they can develop and things will turn out just fine.”

Ehmke’s best recipe from now on includes timely precipitation and mild conditions.

“If it turns of dry, we could lose a lot of that yield potential real fast,” Ehmke said. “The number one factor to wheat yield is a good stand. That means a 90% (chance) you’re gonna get a crop, and the next is rain in May.

“If we have a dry May, we’re screwed.”