AUGUSTA — The Augusta Community Caring Center wanted to help out more than they were already doing but weren’t quite sure how to do it.

A conversation with El Dorado’s 12 baskets gave members an idea.

“We were talking about how we could do more for Augusta and Butler County,” said John Pilcher, Augusta Community Caring Center assistant director. “They put the idea in our head and we ran with it.”

The Caring Center reached out and was approved for additional food distribution through The Emergency Food Assistance Program USDA for low-income households. During this historic event, there are more families than ever in need of a good meal. That’s where the Caring Center has stepped up to help provide in Augusta.

Led by Nancy Olson, the Augusta Community Caring Center is a nonprofit organization sponsored by the Augusta Ministerial Association. They help local residents with anything from boxes of food to help with utilities.

The Caring Center is operated by volunteers and that’s where you see the love and commitment towards Augusta and Butler County shine through.

“There are so many wonderful people here in our area,” Pilcher said. “We just want to help in any way we possibly can.”

One way they’re helping is distributing boxes of food to those in need. On Saturday, April 18, the Caring Central was set up to give away boxes of food from its TEFAP allotment.

“Our goal is to give away 50 ... Saturday and then 50 in May,” Pilcher said. “However, if 75 people come by, we’re going to pass out 75. We’re not turning anyone away.”

This week, the organization will be passing out 100 more meals. Members chose to participate in the Disaster Household Distribution program. The DHD is for those who have gone through economic fallout due to COVID-19.

“If we get rid all of this, it’s going to more than double our output for the next two months,” Pilcher said. “We’re just tickled we’re a part of these programs that allow us to give out this food to people this many more times this year.”