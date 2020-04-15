K-State moves instruction online through summer; reduce rates

Kansas State University’s summer 2020 classes will move online at in-state tuition rates with significantly reduced fees in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuition for the online courses will remain at the current rate, which is the base in-state tuition rate per student credit hour for undergraduate and graduate courses.

Online fees are replaced with a standard reduced $70 fee.

These changes are only for summer 2020 courses.

Charles Taber, K-State provost and executive vice president, said the university made the decision now to give faculty and students time to prepare and prevent a disruption similar to what was experienced in March.