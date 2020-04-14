Leavenworth police officers took a peek at church parking lots on Easter. But officers did not enforce the governor’s order that limits church gatherings to 10 people.

The Kansas Supreme Court released a decision Saturday that reinstated an executive order issued last week by Gov. Laura Kelly. The order limits religious gatherings and funeral services to 10 or less people.

The order had been overturned by the Legislative Coordinating Council. But justices of the Kansas Supreme Court ruled Saturday that the LCC did not have the power to overrule the order.

Despite the ruling by the state’s high court, Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said he does not believe local police officers had the authority to enforce the governor’s order Sunday because the order officially had not been published.

“We were not prepared to take any enforcement action,” he said.

But he acknowledged officers did take a look at church parking lots on Sunday.

Kitchens said many churches in Leavenworth were offering services online.

“Most people understand the considerable risks that exist,” he said of the spread of the coronavirus.

He said a list of local churches that were offering online Easter services was posted on the city’s Facebook page.

“And that was a big group,” he said.

The Kansas Attorney General’s Office issued a memorandum last week to prosecutors and law enforcement officials regarding the governor’s order. The memorandum advised law enforcement officers to avoid engaging in criminal enforcement of the order’s limitations on religious services because the order may violate state law and the Kansas Constitution.

The justices of the Kansas Supreme Court did not address whether the governor’s executive order was constitutional in their ruling Saturday.

The governor previously imposed a limit of 10 or less people for other types of gatherings in the state to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Kitchens said the Leavenworth Police Department will take enforcement action if it is believed a church or any other entity has flagrantly violated a lawful order.

He said the Police Department has not issued any citations for violation of state and local public health orders. But he said officers were investigating a large party that reportedly took place over the weekend.

“We are looking into that a little further this morning,” Kitchens said Monday.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR