Shoppers possibly exposed to COVID-19 at Finney County store

The Finney County Health Department announced Thursday that people who had shopped at Tienda Variedades Candy, located at 107 N. Jennie Barker Rd., between March 16-30, may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Multiple people in Finney County who had shopped at this location have since become ill and tested positive for COVID- 19.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, and loss of taste of smell.

Those who have shopped at Tienda Variedades Candy and have since developed symptoms consistent with COVID-19, stay home and report your symptoms to the Finney County Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline at 620-272-3600 to be appropriately screened.

Tienda Variedades Candy has been notified and the store has remained closed since March 30. Before reopening, the facility will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized as outlined by CDC and KDHE guidelines.

Finney County Health Department wants to remind citizens of the importance of staying home and social distancing to slow and reduce the spread of COVID-19. Please stay home. Only leave your house for essential reasons. When you leave your house, stay six (6) feet apart from other people and wear a cloth face mask when social distancing is difficult to maintain.