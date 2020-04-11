Kansas Supreme Court determines Republican-controlled panel doesn’t have authority to overrule an executive order, meaning the governor’s directive to limit religious gatherings to 10 remains in effect

TOPEKA — The Kansas Supreme Court on Saturday re-instated Gov. Laura Kelly's ban on large church crowds by determining a Republican-led panel doesn't have the power to overrule an executive order.

Kelly’s order limiting religious gatherings to no more than 10 individuals is now in effect for Easter Sunday services. The court didn’t consider whether Kelly’s order infringes on religious freedom.

Instead, justices focused on the language of a hastily drafted resolution passed by the Legislature shortly before adjourning in March. The resolution granted the governor emergency powers for responding to COVID-19, and attempted to give the Legislative Coordinating Council the authority to reverse any executive order issued by the governor.

The decision followed historic arguments held entirely by video conference for the first time in the court's history and capped four days of high-stakes political posturing.

The governor moved to limit church crowds in response to outbreaks of the coronavirus that were connected to church events in Kansas. The LCC, a panel of five Republican and two Democratic legislative leaders, overturned the governor’s order.

Republicans objected to the possibility that someone could be arrested or fined for going to church. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, a Republican, distributed a memo telling law enforcement to ignore the governor’s directive.

