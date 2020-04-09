The number of positive cases of COVID-19 remains steady at 10 in Franklin County, county health officials said Wednesday ih a press release.

The number of negative tests in Franklin County continues to increase with the number reaching 128 as of Wednesday night.

Officials warned the next two weeks will be crucial in keeping the positive numbers low. Continue to follow the stay home order and practice social distancing. It takes the entire community to flatten the curve, officials said.

Of the 10 positive cases, eight of those have recovered from the disease.

For daily updates and more information regard COVID-19 check www.franklincoks.org.