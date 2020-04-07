Two people were taken into custody Monday night following a Kansas Highway Patrol pursuit through Topeka.

The pursuit resulted in the arrest of 21-year-old Keshawn Ivy. He was arrested in connection with interference with a law enforcement officer, obstruction, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and violation of the governor’s proclamation. A woman, who has not been identified, was also arrested in connection with a City of Topeka traffic warrant.

Just after 4 p.m. Monday, a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper spotted a vehicle in the 500 blk. of S.W. Lane St. that matched the description of a vehicle involved in a Topeka Police Department investigation.

According to a news release from the police department, the trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver "initiated a brief pursuit." The driver was taken into custody shortly after without incident.

The news release stated that a passenger of the vehicle fled on foot and was taken into custody in the 200 blk. of S.W. Quinton Ave. around 5:30 p.m.

Topeka police and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office assisted highway patrol in apprehending those involved.