First positive COVID-19 case confirmed in Finney County

The first positive case of COVID-19 in Finney County was confirmed on Saturday at St. Catherine Hospital.

The patient is not currently being hospitalized.

Maggie Unruh, community health educator with the Finney County Health Department, said those diagnosed with COVID-19 will not automatically be admitted to the hospital.

They would be admitted if they are in an emergency situation, such as not being able to breathe, Unruh reported.

“If their symptoms fail to require emergency care, they will be quarantined at their homes and we would work with that patient to make sure we follow all KDHE requirements for quarantine as well as monitoring their symptoms,” she said.

In a statement regarding the positive COVID-19 case, the Finney County Health Department urges people to not panic.

“In order to reduce the rate and breadth of the spread we need to work together as a community by giving up our normal way of life for a little while,” they said.

Finney County’s positive case confirmation comes directly on the heels of Gov. Laura Kelly’s announcement of a statewide stay-at-home order Saturday. The order took effect on March 30 and will last at least through April 19.

The governor’s order is a preventative measure to stay ahead of the curve and keep the Kansas case count as low as possible.

If you are sick:

• Call the Finney County Health Department’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline at 620-272-3600 before visiting the doctor.

• Stay home except to receive medical care and avoid public areas.

• Monitor symptoms and seek prompt medical attention if symptoms worsen. Call the COVID-19 hotline before going to the doctor.

Continue to practice preventative actions:

• Follow the governor’s executive order and stay home except to get essential groceries and household items.

• Practice social distancing and maintain six feet distance between other people when leaving the home.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Cover coughs and sneezes and clean highly used surfaces daily.

• Wash hands often for at least 20 seconds; use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if hand washing is not an option.

• Avoid touching the face.

If experiencing a cough, fever, or shortness of breath or want more information regarding COVID-19, call the Finney County Coronavirus (COVID-19) hotline at 620-272-3600.

For more information, visit kdhe.gov/coronavirus and finneycounty.org/coronavirus.