25 years ago

March 30, 1995

WASHINGTON — In a setback for the "Contract With America," the House on Wednesday night rejected a constitutional amendment placing term limits on lawmakers. "This issue is not going to go away," pledged Speaker Newt Gingrich. The vote was 227-204 on the proposal to limit lawmakers to 12 years' service in the House or Senate.

The vote capped a long day of debate that produced expressions of profoundly differing views of government. Freshman Rep. David Mclntosh, R-Ind., noted the maxim that "power corrupts," and said he and other newly installed lawmakers must guard "against the possibility that this new majority would be corrupted by this power." But Rep. Barney Frank, an eighth-term Democrat from Massachusetts, opposed the measure. "I believe in representative democracy untrammeled, unrestricted, unrestrained," he said. "Democracy is not simply what a given majority in a public opinion poll thinks at a given time."

March 30, 1995

TOLEDO, Ohio — The grisly murder of Big Boy was tough to swallow. Now it's time for justice to be served. Police say eight men, most of them college students, admitted Tuesday that they stole the pudgy, pompadoured 300-pound plastic pitchman from outside a restaurant, dismembered him with a hacksaw and dumped his remains at other Big Boy restaurants with notes that declared: "Big Boy is Dead." The eight probably will be charged with criminal mischief, which could land them in jail for up to 60 days.

March 30, 1995

WICHITA — Donald Trump and his ex-wife Ivana are having a cheesy reunion. The Donald and his ex are among several celebrities advertising Pizza Hut's new Stuffed Crust Pizza. When Ivana Trump asks her husband for a slice, he responds, "You're already entitled to half of everything." Besides Donald and Ivana, the ads will feature Rush Limbaugh and pro basketball stars David Robinson and Dennis Rodman. The spots will hit the airwaves during Saturday's NCAA Final Four college basketball games, the company said Tuesday. The Trumps will donate their fees to charity.

50 years ago

March 31, 1970

Snow didn't keep the census workers from showing up for the final training session Tuesday In Salina and other training centers. N.C. Grant, manager of the 29-county Salina district, said he had received no report other than "everything will be ready Wednesday." April 1 is "Census Day" and the 535 enumerators or census workers in his district will start visiting households.

March 31, 1970

A committee of 5 men appointed by the Kansas bank commissioner heard testimony Tuesday on the application for a new state bank in Salina. The morning session at the Salina Country Club heard from proponents of the bank, which, if a charter is granted, would be Salina's first suburban bank. If the charter is granted the new state bank will be on South Ohio Street near Crawford with a capitalization of $650,000.

Organizer Rex Duwe, of Lucas, told the committee Salina is the largest city in Kansas without a suburban banking operation and said the survey indicated "an extraordinary number" of Salinans want a bank in the proposed location. He also said a new state bank would "help achieve traditional national-state balance" in deposits, he said are now heavily weighed in favor of the 2 national banks here.

March 31, 1970

The future home of Salina's YWCA will have approximately 16,000 square feet of workable space, says Ralph E. Brown, project engineer. The facilities will cost approximately $225,000. A model of the building and a floor plan prepared by Brown, were unveiled for invited guests Monday afternoon at the present YWCA. Highlight of the building will be a 30 by 75-foot swimming pool on the ground floor, which, officials feel, will be particularly advantageous for handicapped persons.

Other features in the fully air-conditioned L-shaped building, to be constructed basically of concrete blocks with brick facing, are a ground floor reception area and lobby, offices, lounge, nursery, class and meeting rooms and kitchen, with arts and crafts and multiple purpose room in the basement. There will be several rest rooms.

The new facilities are planned for an irregular, somewhat triangular shaped site of about 1 1/4 acres between Guernsey and East Prescott Road, north of the Elmore center.

75 years ago

March 30, 1945

LONDON — More than 1,400 American heavy bombers and an escort of 900 fighters—the largest concentration sent out by the eighth air force this year—attacked Germany’s north sea ports of Bremen, Hamburg and Wilhelmshaven today. The massive attacks were intended to cut off any seaborne supplies destined for the German armies in the north. Bomber targets included submarine building yards, naval vessels in port, oil storage depots and harbor installations.

March 30, 1945

WASHINGTON — Little hope of relief for the farm machinery shortage during the next six months is seen by J.A. Krug, chairman of the War Production Board. At a conference arranged by Sen. Reed (R-Kan) farm state senators were assured that as soon as the war in Europe takes a sufficiently favorable turn, Krug expects to reallocate steel "to take care of the farm machinery situation." "We’ll have to get along now with what we have and what we can get," Reed commented after the meeting. "The WPB officials freely concede there is a desperate farm machinery shortage and that the conditions are critical," he added.

March 30, 1945

Saturday will bring out shopping bags in Salina. Those who arrive at stores without containers are apt to find themselves homeward bound draped with Sunday’s unwrapped menu. Spring costumes may be set off with trimmings of fresh pineapple, a length of bologna, a bunch of radishes, or touched up with a dozen or so oranges unless shopping bags are on hand because Saturday inaugurates the drive to conserve on the use of paper by having merchandise unwrapped. Unnecessary wrappings and bags are going to be discouraged.

100 years ago

March 31, 1920

Harve Motter, chairman of the state republican committee, today gave Salina credit for having handled the convention here in a way that reflects great credit to the city, and which is on a par with the entertainment offered by other convention towns of years past. Mr. Motter said: "I wish to say that the city and Salina and the chamber of commerce have covered themselves with glory in the way they have entertained and handled the state convention here. I have talked with delegates from all parts of the state and all have agreed that never have they been better treated or received better treatment and attention than they have in Salina."

March 31, 1920

Dr. John Outland, well known surgeon of Kansas City "dropped" into Salina this morning. And dropped into is right, for Dr. Outland came in an airplane. That is the way he makes his professional calls when they exceed a few miles from Kansas City. He went from Kansas City to Belleville, and from that place he came here, landing just south of the Wesleyan. This afternoon he will leave by airplane for Minneapolis. Dr. Outland's pilot today is Tex LaGrone, a well known man in the air game, having been a pilot for about nine years. Dr. Eugene "Mowery will accompany Dr. Outland to Minneapolis this afternoon, where they will perform an operation. The Kansas City physician came here to assist in an operation, today. He is driving a Lincoln Standard machine equipped with Hispana Suiza motor, painted a pure white.

March 31,1920

Cut stone for Marymount academy was shipped March 18 and will be here this week, according to work received In Salina. It comes from Indiana. The failure of the cut stone to arrive when expected caused the first delay In the work. Meanwhile the second of the two bridges on the scenic driveway is being constructed.

March 31, 1920

LA CROSSE — Jack Marafio, alias Jos. Garven, the man who stole Kennedy & Miller's new Buick Six from west of the opera house a few weeks ago, has been captured and the car is located. Hays Miller and Sheriff Wolfe each received telegrams this week giving the information. The man and car were both captured at San Barnadina, Callfornia. The fellow has pled guilty to burglary on a charge and he has been sentenced to two years in the California penitentiary. The car is pronounced in good shape.

March 31, 1920

That there was a connection between the escape of Vern Shepard, who broke jail yesterday, and the robbery of the Ninemier and Minish restaurant at 1:30 o'clock that morning, is believed by the police. Investigation shows one iron bar of the jail sawed completely through. Another was sawed partly through. The police are positive that this was not done during daylight hour yesterday morning, for all that time there were officers or men about the jail building. Yet a few minutes after they went away, Shepard got through. The job of sawing was one that required a long time.

The police theory is this: The man or men who robbed the restaurant, did so to get the police down there and away from the jail. That is why they chose a restaurant so far away from the jail is the belief. Then while the police were there, other accomplices, bent on getting Shepard out, did the sawing. There is every evidence the jail was sawed from the outside. It is believed that the sawers intended to sever two bars but the police returns too soon to make this possible. It is believed that Shepard did not know that one bar sawed would enable him to escape until after the police left him shortly before noon. Then he bent it back and was able to get out through the narrow opening. He had not yet been apprehended.

125 years ago

March 30, 1895

TOPEKA, Kan. — Seed corn for destitute farmers. The state board of railroad commissioners purchased 10,000 bushels of seed corn from Representative W. W. Price, of Brown county, for distribution among the farmers of western Kansas. The greater part of the $100,000 appropriated by the late legislature for the purchase of seed grain for western Kansas farmers has already been expended. The board hopes to complete the work by April 20.

March 30, 1894

CHICAGO — A meeting of college students who are interested in football was held yesterday at Northwestern university, Evanston. Rules will be made, if possible, which will tend to make the game less dangerous. Among those who are in attendance at the meeting are representatives from the University of Chicago, University of Wisconsin, Beloit college and Lake Forest university.

March 30, 1895

The Gypsum mills have shipped 12 cars of flour to Arkansas during this month. The mill has been run day and night this week and shipments have been made to Newport, Dardenelle and Conway, all in Arkansas. The wheat prospects north of town are reported very poor. Many large fields of two or three hundred acres in extent are injured beyond redemption. Farmers are preparing to plant corn in the destroyed fields, many using listers for the purpose! With wheat so cheap the loss is not serious, providing the ground produces a crop of corn. If that, too, should be a short crop we would indeed be in hard luck.

March 30, 1895

Local Intelligence. J. A. Kimball's cherry trees are in the full of bloom and the air thereabout is redolent with perfume. A special meeting of the city council has been called for tonight by the mayor to consider some unfinished business. Hans Lund telegraphed to Alex Berg today that he will be on hand the first of the week to adjust the insurance on the Masonic building.

P. H. Peel, announced as an independent candidate for constable, is running on his record that of an industrious, wide-awake, faithful official. The choice of constable is probably to fall on the man who has the most friends. It wrenches the affections, though, in a torturing manner, to decide which two of the fifteen are the most loved.

Miss Stewart is organizing kindergarten classes. There will be a class in the afternoons at the German M. E. church and one in the forenoons at the Kansas Wesleyan. The work will begin April 15th. For information, see Mrs. M.E. Peck.

The fifteen would be constables are now students of Shakespeare, especially of that passage in the advice of Polonius which says, "The friends thou hast and their adoption tried, grapple them to thy soul with hoops of steel" not handcuffs, of course.