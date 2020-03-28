Garden City Community College is scheduled to begin classes again on March 30.

All courses will be conducted in an online format for the rest of the spring semester.

Classes that were already online continued as normal and began on March 23.

Shajia Donecker, GCCC marketing and public relations coordinator, said courses were originally set to begin on March 23, following the conclusion of spring break, but were pushed back a week to allow faculty to transition in-person classes online.

“We extended spring break to give our faculty time and resources to coordinate that,” she said. “Are there challenges involved? Absolutely, but our faculty was working with division directors and college administration to make that work for them to be successful.”

Donecker said they are aiming to be as flexible and passionate to students as possible as this is a transition for everyone involved.

Courses with labs can be completed online, Donecker said. Some of their biology and chemistry classes were already online, so they had a model to follow when transitioning other lab courses online.

“Some labs, faculty are taking videos of and sharing those online and some online tools for students to us that can mimic labs,” she said. “It’s acceptable, not ideal, but it’s going to be successful.”

Technical courses are being conducted in the same manner, Donecker said.

John Deere instructors are utilizing videos for the now virtual course, Donecker said. Many of the students are already participating in internships over the summer where they have a lot of hands-on learning. They are being flexible to accommodate.

“Every program is a little different, but I’m hoping sharing details can help clarify and to paint a picture of what some of this looks like,” she said.

Marc Malone, vice president of Instructional Services, believes things will continue in a positive manner.

“We’re confident we can move forward together,” he said. “I’m grateful to the faculty who have been working very hard to make sure students still have robust educational opportunities during this difficult time.”

A resource page for students about dealing with the altered semester is available on GCCC’s website, https://tinyurl.com/w79nr9j/, which can be found by clicking on the yellow bar at the top of the page with a message from GCCC president Ryan Ruda.

Included on the resource page is a list of Frequently Asked Questions section.