The city of Topeka announced at the Shawnee County Health Department’s daily news conference Monday the creation of a new website that will help Topeka residents locate any information they might need about the city’s operations at this time.

"We have information on that website that details all kinds of contact information for city of Topeka departments, and it also provides how people can pay their water bills, including the U.S. Bank locations where you can pay your water bills," said Molly Hadfield, director of media relations for the city.

The website — data.topeka.org/pages/covid19information — also has a survey for businesses to take that will help the Shawnee County Emergency Management office identify critical infrastructure.

Also in attendance at the Monday news conference was Shawnee County treasurer Larry Mah. Mah encouraged all city and county residents to do as much business as possible online or by mail.

"Over the weekend we produced a package which will allow you to register your new, purchased vehicle by mail," Mah said. "If you email us or call us, we will get that package to you."

He added that for anyone nervous about sending documents through the mail, there is a drop box available at the county courthouse.

At the regular meeting Monday of the Shawnee County Commission, commissioner Bill Riphahn said local officials are fighting two threats in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

"We’re fighting the virus. We’re fighting misinformation," Riphahn said.

At the health department news conference that night, Dusty Nichols, director of emergency management for the county, reminded county residents of a Rumor Control Task Force that was established Sunday.

"The purpose of this is to find those rumors, and I have a crew of people who have dedicated themselves to finding the facts and putting that back out," Nichols said.

The main rumor continues to be that martial law will be imposed here, Errin Mahan, planning section chief and training/exercise coordinator for Shawnee County Emergency Management, told commissioners Monday morning.

"That’s not going to happen," he said.

For martial law to be declared, Shawnee County would need to request it, Mahan said.

Several county department heads also took part by speakerphone in Monday’s county commission meeting, at Riphahn’s request.

Shawnee County Health Department director Linda Ochs told commissioners that as of Monday morning no cases of the coronavirus had been detected yet in Shawnee County.

She echoed that fact Monday night. She also said that 23 people were awaiting test results in the county and said 165 tests had come back negative. Locally, 148 people were being monitored for symptoms.

Ochs said at the health department news conference that two states, Illinois and New Jersey, have been added to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s quarantine list, meaning that if people are returning from those states they will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days, following KDHE guidelines.

The health department announced in a news release Monday afternoon that it was offering childhood immunizations, tetanus vaccine, post-exposure rabies vaccine, tuberculosis testing and case management and testing and treatment for sexually transmitted diseases, but all by appointment only. For an appointment, call 785-251-5700.

To avoid unnecessary contact, visits are limited to only those receiving services and a parent or guardian, if needed, the news release said. People who are experiencing a fever or symptoms of respiratory illness will be rescheduled, it said.