Hospital says risk of transmission to other employees or patients is low; residents of Douglas, Johnson, Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties prepare for month at home

TOPEKA — An employee at the Leavenworth VA Medical Center has tested positive for COVID-19, the VA announced Monday.

The agency said the risk of transmission to other patients and staff remains low, and the individual is collaborating with local health officials for monitoring. The hospital is screening patients an staff for symptoms of the virus.

At least 66 people in Kansas have tested positive for the coronavirus, and residents in some of the state's most populous areas are preparing for a month-long stay at home with orders that take effect Tuesday. The orders are in place for Douglas, Johnson, Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties.

Other areas, including Shawnee County, have closed bars and restaurants in an effort to encourage social distancing.

Monday is also the first day in which state employees will stay at home for two weeks under the direction of Gov. Laura Kelly.

Essential workers are excluded from the home quarantines.

Kelly has issued executive orders to expand telemedicine, ease restrictions on truckers, close schools, and block evictions, foreclosures and utility shutoffs as part of the campaign against the spread of COVID-19. The Legislature before adjourning last week allocated $65 million for use in dealing with the pandemic.

