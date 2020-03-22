New executive orders allow out-of-state doctors to practice telemedicine, remove requirements for in-person exams and give motor carriers ability to exceed weight limits with medical supplies

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly on Sunday announced she had issued executive orders to expand the use of telemedicine and waive restrictions on motor carriers who are delivering relief for COVID-19.

At least 55 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, and two have died. Local health officials in the state’s most populous areas have accelerated restrictions on social activity in hopes of halting the rapid spread of COVID-19.

The governor’s orders, signed on Friday, take effect immediately and are in place for as long as Kansas remains under a state of emergency.

"Kansans elected me to serve as governor, and their health and safety is my No. 1 priority," Kelly said. "I am committed to leading the state forward during what are truly unprecedented times. While each of these orders has a specific purpose, together they will make sure Kansas families can access needed care and supplies until we have weathered this storm."

Under the new orders, the Board of Healing Arts is blocked from enforcing any law, rule or regulation that requires in-person examinations in order to issue a prescription or administer medication. The order leaves in place state law that bans the use of telemedicine for administering abortions.

Out-of-state doctors may provide telemedicine services in Kansas if they are licensed in another state. All physicians are encouraged to utilize telemedicine, including those under self-quarantine.

The order for motor carriers who are actively participating in COVID-19 relief and restoration allows truck drivers to haul 10% more than their licensed weight, up to 90,000 pounds.

It also loosens rules for licenses, certification and permits.

"Expediting the transport of resources into the state will enable us to meet the increasing demand for medical supplies, groceries — and yes, even toilet paper," Kelly said.

On Saturday, governments for the Kansas City metro area issued a joint order to require all residents to stay at home for 30 days, starting on Tuesday. The order makes exceptions for essential services, including food, health care and child care.

Johnson County has documented 26 positive tests for the coronavirus, and Wyandotte County has 13.

