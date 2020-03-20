Garden City Unified School District 457 will provide meals to district students during the school facilities closure.

Beginning March 23, free grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches will be given out at 16 designated school locations from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m and at varying times at nine locations throughout the city.

Meals will be delivered curbside at the locations. For the safety of those picking up the meals and for the safety of the staff, do not exit the vehicle once arriving.

Following current federal guidelines, children must be present in the vehicle to receive a meal. Children may also walk to the locations to receive the meals.

These meals will be free to any child age 18 and younger.

The district would like to remind the community that during this time all school facilities, including playground equipment, are closed to the public.

After picking up meals, all children and families are asked to honor social distancing and refrain from congregating.

Meals will be provided from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the following locations:

• Abe Hubert Elementary School, pick-up will be on A Street.

• Alta Brown Elementary School, pick-up will be on Hudson Street.

• Buffalo Jones Elementary School, pick-up will be on the east side of the building in the teachers’ parking lot.

• Edith Scheuerman Elementary School, pick-up will be on Wilcox Street.

• Florence Wilson Elementary School, pick-up will be on the west side of the building in the teachers’ parking lot.

• Garfield Early Childhood Center, pick-up will be on Hackberry Street.

• Georgia Matthews Elementary School, pick-up will be on the east side of the building in the teachers’ parking lot.

• Gertrude Walker Elementary School, pick-up will be on the west side of the building in the teachers’ parking lot.

• Jennie Barker Elementary School, pick-up will be on the north side of the building in the public parking area.

• Jennie Wilson Elementary School, pick-up will be on Harding Avenue.

• Victor Ornelas Elementary School, pick-up will be on the east side of the building in the teachers’ parking lot.

• Charles Stones Intermediate Center, pick-up will be on the east side of the building.

• Bernadine Sitts Intermediate Center, pick-up will be on the east side of the building.

• Horace Good Middle School, pick-up will be on the west side of the building in the teachers’ parking lot.

• Kenneth Henderson Middle School, pick-up will be on the west side of the building in the teachers’ parking lot.

• Garden City High School, pick-up will be on the east side of the the building by the loading dock area.

The locations where the district will have school buses for families to get their grab-and-go meals in the community include:

Pick-up locations from 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.:

• Plymel Trailers, 800 Mimosa Road

• H&H Trailers, 4103 E. US-50 highway

• Mansfield Trailers, 5800 Mansfield Road

• Sunshine Trailer Park, 3759 Jones Ave.

• Wagon Wheel, 1402 Boots Road

Pick-up locations from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.:

• Burnside Frontage, 400 Burnside Dr.

• Farmland Road, 50 Farmland Road

• Towns Riverview, 6000 Water Hole Dr.

• Acosta Trailer Park, 2601 W. Mary St.

The Garden City Public Schools website, gckschools.com, has all the times and locations of where students can get their grab-and-go meals. The schedules are located under the News section of the website.