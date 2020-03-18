Executive order blocks financial institutions in Kansas from taking action, and prevents commercial and residential evictions

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly on Wednesday announced she was banning evictions and foreclosures for the next six weeks, adding to her administration's response to the unprecedented crisis caused by COVID-19.

The executive order, which the governor signed earlier in the week without making it public, prohibits mortgage foreclosurers by financial institutions operating in Kansas, as well as commercial and residential evictions.

The order is in effect until May 1.

“We understand that this pandemic is creating unprecedented challenges for people across the state,” Kelly said. “Kansas families need our support, and my administration is committed to doing everything it can to make sure Kansans can stay in their homes and businesses. It’s a necessary step to further protect Kansans’ health and safety.”

Kelly also has issued executive orders to close public schools, limit mass gatherings and block utilities from disconnecting services.

At least 19 individuals have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Kansas, including two visitors from out of state. Johnson County has recorded 11 cases, with three in Wyandotte County and one in Butler, Franklin, Douglas, Ford and Miami counties.

