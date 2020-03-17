Johnson County reports 10 positive cases as state settles in for ever-shifting new normal

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kansas climbed Tuesday to at least 13 as Kansas officials confront the pandemic with an ever-shifting new normal.

An executive order by Gov. Laura Kelly restricts gatherings of 50 or more people, and public schools closed at her recommendation.

Lawmakers were working to finalize a budget and several pieces of legislation relating to the coronavirus. They include an extension of the governor’s emergency declaration into January 2021, expansion of unemployment benefits, authority for the judicial branch to alter speedy trial standards and other deadlines, and a waiver for the number of required days of public school.

House leaders hoped to wrap up business quickly while the Senate signaled a preference to work through Wednesday or Thursday.

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment updated its total of confirmed cases to 10. Franklin, Butler and Wyandotte counties also have recorded a case apiece. One Kansan has died from the virus.

KDHE has tested more than 230 individuals at its Topeka lab.

Check back for updates as this story develops.