This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to CJOnline at www.cjonline.com/subscribe.

A 70-year-old man who had been living at a long-term care facility in Wyandotte County has died after being infected with COVID-19, becoming the state’s first causality from the rapidly spreading illness.

Gov. Laura Kelly declared a state of emergency Thursday evening to assist public health officials as they grapple with the developing threat.

The man’s death, announced by Kelly at a news conference at the Statehouse, marks the fifth known case of the coronavirus in Kansas. Earlier in the day, officials said three men in Johnson County had tested positive.

Officials said the man in Wyandotte County was taken to Providence Hospital in Kansas City, Kan., for a cardiac-related health problem. Medical staff noticed he had a fever, and the man died Wednesday morning.

Lee Norman, secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said a postmortem test confirmed the man was infected by the coronavirus, which complicated underlying health issues.

Officials were working to determine how the man was infected.

Check back for updates as this story develops.