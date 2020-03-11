Kansas Department of Corrections officials are not anticipating additional layoffs at the Lansing Correctional Facility as the prison transitions into new buildings.

“Based on the department’s historical turnover data, we do not believe any additional layoffs will take place,” KDOC Secretary Jeff Zmuda said in a news release. “We will be keeping a close eye on our progress as we move closer to the end of the fiscal year and will be in touch with staff and local media should that change.”

Earlier this year, 15 non-uniformed members of the LCF staff were notified they were being laid off. Seven of the 15 employees have found other positions within the Kansas Department of Corrections, according to a news release from the KDOC.

The layoffs were part of a new staffing plan that coincides with the opening of new buildings that have been constructed on the LCF campus.

A new minimum-security unit already has opened at the prison. A new maximum- and medium-security housing unit has not yet opened.

The KDOC has prepared a list of questions and answers concerning the LCF workforce.

According to this information, LCF has 14 more uniformed staff members than are budgeted for during the state’s 2021 fiscal year. But KDOC officials believe layoffs of uniformed staff are “highly unlikely” based on the current staffing levels and historical attrition levels.

KDOC officials will make a final assessment at the end of May.

Zmuda and Deputy Secretary Joel Hrabe are conducting meetings this week at LCF to inform staff members about the transition to the new facility and the staffing plan. The meetings began Tuesday. Additional meetings are scheduled for Thursday, according to the news release.

