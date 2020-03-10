Ottawa hosting national speech, debate gala

OTTAWA — Pi Kappa Delta will host its first-ever Historical Gala in Ottawa.

Celebrating the newly designated National Archives at Ottawa University, events will highlight more than 100 years of history.

Teaming up with the Franklin County Historical Society, the celebration will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Old Depot Museum, 135 W. Tecumseh Road, Ottawa. A small reception marking the first-ever exhibit in the organization’s history will be open to the public. It aims to showcase the long partnerships between the city of Ottawa, Ottawa University and Pi Kappa Delta, now headquartered in St. Paul, Minn.

Beginning 10 a.m. Saturday, Ottawa University (the founding member of Pi Kappa Delta), will co-host a series of historical events. Renowned scholars from across the country will present original research, including how collegiate speech and debate activities have contributed to national and international affairs. Panels also feature public performances, culminating in a banquet with dinner, historical speeches and debates.