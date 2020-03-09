Look for a rainy Monday in the Topeka area with a chance for a thunderstorm before 4 p.m.
Highs on Monday should top out around 56 degrees.
Highs on Tuesday should be around 58 degrees under sunny skies.
Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:
• Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 56. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
• Tonight: A 10 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
• Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
• Tuesday night: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Calm wind.
• Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind.
• Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
• Thursday: A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.
• Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
• Friday: A 20 percent chance of rain after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 51.
• Friday night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
• Saturday: A 50 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 49.
• Saturday night: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
• Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.