HAYS — Record crop yields in Ellis County and the surrounding area mean that Midland Marketing Co-op Inc. will continue adding more grain storage capacity at its 11 elevators.

“We’re looking at new construction every day,” said Midland marketing chairman of the board Brian Staab, who farms north of Hays.

Speaking Thursday to a crowd of 500 at the cooperative’s 105th annual meeting, Staab said the farmer-owned co-op is trying to put new facilities in areas that most accommodate the membership.

“It doesn’t look like these yields are going to change,” Staab told the crowd. “They’re going to probably become larger as we go through the years. The technology and genetics of these crops are just fantastic. What we see, chemicals, fertilizer, and what our farmers can do with their land, is just amazing this day and age.

“Years ago, a piece of land that we thought could only do 20 bushels an acre, is turning out 50 to 60 bushels an acre, just by how we treat it today.”

Midland is in the process of building a bin in Plainville, with the hope it will be up and running by wheat harvest this summer, if weather cooperates, Staab said.

Midland in 2019 took in its 10th-largest wheat crop in the co-op’s 105-year history, he said.

With everyone’s efficiencies increasing in crop production, Midland Marketing continues to see yields increase, said general manager Kevin Royer.

“2019 was a challenging year for everyone in agriculture,” Royer said. “Our area was blessed with moisture for most of the year, which made spring planting tough, but a very bountiful fall harvest at the end of the day.”

More ground piles of milo were also created at facilities and in the trade territory, Staab said. The elevators are having to get grain in and back out quickly since they are handling two and three crops, he said.

“We took in the largest fall crop on record,” in 2019, Staab said, noting the fall crop alone was 12.3 million bushels. “We took in a combination of 19.1 million bushels for all of our crops throughout the year.”