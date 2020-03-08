MACKSVILLE — Cloverleaf 4-H Club members in Macksville stepped up their community service to help the Macksville City Library and its patrons.

When the Macksville City Library was given the opportunity to deliver Golden Belt Telephone directories door-to-door, the 4-H kids voted to help.

They hung the directories on doorknobs all over town, and Golden Belt Telephone responded with a $200 check for their efforts.

The Cloverleaf club voted to direct $100 into the library's building fund and to use the remaining $100 to purchase books for the library.

The children helped pick the books, which deal with a variety of topics, interesting to many and which also relate to 4-H projects from which members can choose, such as rabbits, goats, beef, bucket calves, animal care, photography, cooking, arts and crafts, and gardening.

A dedication page will be placed in each book with the club members' signatures, and the donation to the building fund is acknowledged on the library's website, Macksvillelibrary.com, along with a post showing all the books chosen.

Library leaders expressed gratitude to the Cloverleaf 4-H club members for being true to their pledge and serving their club, their community, their country and their world well.