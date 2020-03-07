The City of Augusta is officially kicking off a community skate park project.

“People have been asking about this for a while. The ‘Pride and Progress’ initiative gave us a chance to put some money aside for it,” said Susie Geiger, Assistant to the City Manager for Augusta.

The city council last year set aside $75,000 for design and construction. This project came out of work with the city’s park advisory board. The city will launch fundraising efforts, including grant applications, as the project progresses.

“We want to grow this up,” Geiger said.

To start the process, the city is looking to collect input from community members on the design, feature and site location of the planned park. The city will host a design workshop from 6 to 7:30 p.m. March 24 at the Frisco Depot, 618 State Street, Augusta.

The city will be partnering with Spohn Ranch, a skatepark firm based out of Los Angeles, for design and construction services.

All are welcome to attend the meeting and participants do not need to stay for the entire workshop if they have to arrive late or leave early.

The input collected at the meeting will provide insight into the community’s needs and priorities for this project and will aid not only in the design and construction processes, but in the City’s fundraising efforts.