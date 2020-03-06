Two men arrested after disturbance at club

SALINA — A disturbance at the Shady Lady Gentlemen’s Club led to the arrest of two Salina men Thursday night.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office said it was called at 11:35 p.m. Thursday with a report of two men with guns at the 1540 W. Old Highway 40 club.

The sheriff’s office said the club said the men were causing a disruption and staff were trying to get the men to leave, at which point the men said they had guns.

Deputies went to the club and found Salinans Robert Houston, 26, and Antoine Cooper, 44, in a black Chrysler 300 in the parking lot. The sheriff’s office said the men discarded two weapons, which were recovered.

The office said the weapon Houston had was reported stolen with one of the serial numbers filed off.

Houston was arrested in connection with possession of a weapon by a felon, defacing a firearm and criminal trespassing, as the club does not allow weapons on its property. Cooper was also arrested in connection to trespassing and additionally interfering with a law enforcement officer, for discarding the weapon.

McPherson County issues COVID-19 directive

MCPHERSON — The McPherson County Health Department is preparing for the new coronavirus (COVID-19), before there are confirmed cases in the state.

The department is sending out a message to county residents — namely that they should not show up at a health care provider if they have coronavirus symptoms.

“If you are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, cough, and shortness of breath, and either have traveled recently to known infected areas, or had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, please call your primary care provider or hospital and tell them about your symptoms, travel or exposure,” wrote director Shalei Shea in an open letter to the public. “Do not show up to the health care facility without calling ahead and receiving special instruction.”