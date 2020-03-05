Man who fled from troopers on Turnpike indicted

TOPEKA — A federal grand jury in Topeka indicted an Olathe man Wednesday on charges of drug trafficking, authorites said.

Dustin Schultz-Bergin, 40, is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said in a news release Thursday morning.

According to documents filed in federal court, on Jan. 23, 2020, Kansas Highway Patrol troopers attempted to arrest Schultz-Bergin at Matfield Green service area on the Kansas Turnpike, the news release stated.

Schultz-Bergin then fled in a Nissan Altima and troopers stopped the car about 10 miles north of the service area. Schultz-Bergin was armed and troopers shot at him after he got out of the car and ran into a field. Troopers stopped him with the help of a police dog.

The Drug Enforcement Administration recovered more than 7 pounds of methamphetamine from the car and a .380-caliber handgun.

If convicted, Schultz-Bergin could face not less than 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $10 million on the methamphetamine charge and up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000 on the firearm charge.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Kansas Highway Patrol investigated the case.

Fireworks ignite grass at baseball field

SALINA — Salina Police said it was called just after 10 p.m. Wednesday to the fields at 1500 Coronado St. About 300 square feet of grass was burned before being put out by the Salina Fire Department.

Police said witnesses heard what they thought were fireworks going off shortly before the fire and evidence at the scene seemed to corroborated what the witnesses said.

According to police, there are currently no suspects.