Weekender

THURSDAY, MARCH 5

Wee Readers

What: Parents and caregivers with children, up to five years old can join this story time session.

When: 10:30 a.m., today.

Where: Finney County Public Library.

Movie Mania

What: Youth can take a break from the week during a Movie Mania session. The 117-minute movie “Holes” will be shown.

When: 4 p.m. today.

Where: Finney County Public Library.

Knowledge at Noon

What: The Finney County Extension Service is sponsoring a session with the focus on Alzheimer’s disease. Learn the warming signs, the benefits of early detection and diagnosis, and steps to improve brain health.

When: Noon to 1 p.m., today.

Where: Finney County Extension office, 501 S. Ninth St.

Weight-loss surgery seminar

What: If you’re considering weight-loss surgery, learn more about the procedure and if you’re a candidate during a free seminar by Tom Brown, MD.

When: 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., today

Where: St. Catherine Hospital Classroom 1.

The Roaring 20s

What: The Garden City Area Chamber of Commerce will be holding its annual banquet, with a theme of “The Roaring 20s”.

When: 6 p.m., today.

Where: Horace Good Middle School.

Cost: Tickets for the event are $55 and available at the Chamber office.

FRIDAY, MARCH 6

Computer Basics

What: Learn the ins and outs of modern day technology at this beginners guide to computer and laptops.

When: 3 p.m., Friday.

Where: Finney County Public Library.

Young and Restless (Science Club)

What: Youth ages eight to 12 can experience some hands-on learning each weak in this session.

When: 4:15 p.m., Friday.

Where: Finney County Public Library.

Game Night

What: Youth and adults are welcome to this weekly game night, including video games, board games and more.

When: 5:30 p.m., Friday.

Where: Finney County Public Library.

First Friday Art Walk

What: Take a stroll through downtown Garden City to view the creations of various artists.

When: 5-8 p.m., Friday.

Where: Garden City Arts, Patrick Dugan’s Coffee House, Finney County Courthouse and Garden City Community College’s Mercer Gallery.

SATURDAY, MARCH 7

Harry Potter Saturday

What: Join wizards and witches for this month movie event. This session is the 153-minutes movie “Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince”.

When: 1 p.m., Saturday.

Where: Finney County Public Library.

Volunteer Training

What: Miles of Smiles Therapeutic Horsemanship will be holding a volunteer training session at its facility in preparation for the spring season.

When: 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday.

Where: 901 W. Maple St.

Navajo Tacos

What: The annual Navajo Taco Dinner is in its 21st year as a fundraising event for local missions.

When: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Saturday.

Where: First Christian Church, 606 N. Seventh St.

Cost: Tickets are $8 in advance, $9 at the door. Dine-in or carry-out is available.

Hospital Gala

What: St. Catherine Hospital’s Development Foundation will be holding its annual gala with this year’s theme being “Masquerade Ball”. The gala is raising funds this year toward the purchase of an additional ultrasound machine for the Women’s Clinic.

When: 6 p.m., Saturday.

Where: St. Catherine Hospital’s cafeteria.

Cost: Tickets are $100 each and can be purchased at The Nook gift shop at the hospital or online at http;//schdfoundation.com/gala.