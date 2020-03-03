Position filled for vacant school board seat

Alex Wallace will fill Jean Clifford’s vacant seat on the Garden City USD 457 Board of Education.

He was appointed to fill the position by the board members at their regular meeting Monday.

Wallace previously served on the board from 2012-2016 until he lost a bid for re-election.

He ran again in the last school board election in 2019. He was the next highest vote-getter.

It’s difficult to be elected to the school board, Wallace said, as “the competition is stiff.”

Clifford’s last day on the board was Feb. 3, and that’s when public notice was given of the vacancy.

Wallace said that when he saw the opportunity to join the board, he jumped at it.

“Due to some family medical issues I wasn’t able to run a campaign the way I really wanted to (before), so when the opportunity came about I went for it and I was pleasantly surprised by how it turned out,” he said.

Wallace is an electrical contractor at Wallace Electric and said in a previous Garden City Telegram article that he ran for school board because he has a passion to serve the community and students.

“I want to ensure that our students have the best possible education for their future success in life,” he said.

Wallace is excited to have been appointed to the board.

“I’m excited for the future,” he said.

In other business:

• The board listened to two presentations, one on kindergarten readiness and one on updates for CTE Pathways.

• The board heard a 2020-21 school calendar recommendation from deputy superintendent Heath Hogan. The board will vote on the calendar at its next meeting on March 16.