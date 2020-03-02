What’s Up

MONDAY, MARCH 2

Story Time at the Zoo: Preschool children and their caregivers can gather for a story, craft, activity and a meet-up with zoo animal ambassadors at this weekly story time at the Finnup Center for Conservation education, located next to Lee Richardson Zoo. The session runs from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Tween Time: Youth ages 10-17 can gather together from 4-5 p.m. to study, write, play games, color or read at the Finney Count Public Library.

TUESDAY, MARCH 3

Mommy Meltdown: Moms, dads, grandparents and childcare providers are welcome to exhale together at this group session, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the Finney County Public Library. Kids welcome too.

Make-It Take-It Tuesday: Young people ages 10 to 17 are invited to make creations together at this weekly craft day at the Finny County Public Library, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Community Talent Show: Garden City High School’s drama and vocal music departments will be hosting a community talent show at from 7-9 p.m. in the school’s auditorium. Audience members will vote by placing money in jars for their favorite performance during the first act of the show. The second act will be strictly for fun while the votes are counted. There will be awards for the first, second and third place acts. Admission is $5 with all proceeds from this event will go to support GCHS students who will travel to see a Broadway touring show.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4

Club Read: Meet at the Finney County Public Library at 9:45 a.m. for this adult library book club aimed at adults with intellectual disabilities. Participants will listen to a book read aloud by staff and then watch a movie based on the book.

Wreck This Stuff: Youth 13-17 years old can get together for a “Day of Destruction” in this craft event at the Finney County Public Library from 5:30-7 p.m. Participants will take apart and repurpose old books, making creations ranging from journals to sketchbooks to hidden boxes.

THURSDAY, MARCH 5

Wee Readers: Join the Wee Readers story time at the Finney County Public Library, beginning at 10:30 a.m. The weekly session is for parents and caregivers with children, babies and toddlers to age five. This week’s theme is “Hugs and Kisses”.

Movie Mania: Youth can take a break from the week during the Finney County Library’s Movie Mania session. The movie “Holes” will be shown, running for 117 minutes, begins at 4 p.m.

Knowledge at Noon: The Finney County Extension Service will be hosting a Knowledge at Noon session at noon to 1 p.m. at the extension office, 501 S. Ninth St. This session will focus on the Alzheimer’s disease. Come learn the warning signs, the benefits of early detection and diagnosis, and steps to take to improve brain health.

Roaring 20s: The Garden City Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual banquet beginning at 6 p.m. at Horace Good Middle School. This year’s theme is the “Roaring 20s”. Tickets for the event are $55.

FRIDAY, MARCH 6

Computer Basics: Learn the ins and outs of modern day technology at this beginners guide to computers and laptops at the Finney County Public Library. Classes begin at 3 p.m. and are free, bu space is limited. sign up at the library.

Young and Restless (Science Club): Youth ages eight to 12 can experience some hands-on learning each week at the Finney County Public Library, beginning at 4:15 p.m.

Game Night: Youth and adults are welcome to this weekly game night, including video games, board games and more. The fun begins at 5;30 p.m. at the Finney County Public Library.

First Friday Art Walk: Take a stroll through downtown Garden City to view creations by various artists from 5-8 p.m. at Garden City Arts, Patrick Dugan’s Coffee House and the Finney County Courthouse.

SATURDAY, MARCH 7

Harry Potter Saturday: Join wizards and witches for this monthly movie event, running from 1-5 p.m. at the Finney County Public Library. Activites and prizes will be held after the movie. This session is the 153 minutes movie “Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince”.

Volunteer Training: Miles of Smiles Therapeutic Horsemanship will be holding a volunteer training session from 10 a.m. to noon at its facility at 901 W. Maple St., in preparation for the spring season.

Navajo Tacos: The annual Navajo Taco Dinner at the First Christian Church, 606 N. Seventh St., will run from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the event, in its 21st year, are $8 in advance, and $9 at the door. Dine-in and carry-out is available.

Hospital Gala: St. Catherine Hospital’s Development Foundation will be holding a Masquerade Ball themed gala in the hospital’s cafeteria beginning a 6 p.m. Proceeds from the event benefit the Women’s Clinic to purchase an additional ultrasound machine. Tickets are $100 each and can be purchased at The Nook gift shop at the hospital or online at https://schdfoundation.com/gala.