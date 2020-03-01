GFWC Questers met Feb. 10 at Mary Shoemaker’s home. Dena Miller was co-hostess. Eleven members attended.

Members presented the program by giving a short review of a book they had read recently. Everyone gained several ideas of books they would like to read, both fiction and non-fiction, and agreed that hearing others’ reviews was an enjoyable way to add titles to their books-to-read lists.

Since February is Heart Health Month, Mary Shoemaker reviewed heart attack symptoms for women, which can be different than for men. Carolyn Parson explained the significance of World Cancer Day, Feb. 4.

In recognition of Dr. Seuss’ March 2nd birthday, Questers members will read to children at area daycare centers in late February/early March.

Gladys Shook read six steps to creating an intergenerational club from the Winter 2020 issue of the Kansas Clubwoman.

Members gave monetary donations for Heifer International and brought personal care and household items to donate to Laundry Love.