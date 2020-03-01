WICHITA – UPS announced last week that a driver from Garden City was among nine elite drivers in Kansas newly inducted into its worldwide Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving.

Joel Cole of Garden City joined the 143 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 4,180 years of accident-free driving.

Ralph Brown of Erie is the state’s senior-most safe driver, with 42 years of accident-free driving under his belt. There are 1,690 full-time UPS drivers in Kansas.

The company’s 129,000 small-package drivers worldwide are among the safest on the roads, logging close to 3.5 billion miles per year and delivering 5.5 billion packages annually.

UPS formally established its safe driving honor program in 1928.

***

Two new employees joined the Hutchinson Recreation Commission in February.

Veronika Nelson is Hutch Rec’s new Arts & Humanities programmer and started on Feb. 18. Nelson will be working alongside the Hutchinson-Reno County Arts & Humanities Council (HRAH) and implementing arts, humanities, and cultural programs and events in our community.

Nelson’s work has taken her all over the world, from Pretty Prairie to New York City to Fiji. She works with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees to rig concerts in Wichita and also serves as the community engagement director of the Reno County Farmers Market.

She enjoys traveling and being outside and works hard to keep social equity and intersectional inclusion at the center of her perspective.

“After connecting to people and places all over our beautiful planet, it is truly an honor to pour these experiences into the community that raised four generations of Nelsons before me,” Nelson said.

Kristin Omli is Hutch Rec’s new marketing coordinator and will be working in the marketing and development division. She will take the lead on social media and other marketing duties as the agency continues to implement the Hutch Rec brand and storytelling efforts in Hutchinson.

Omli comes to Hutchinson from Murray, Kentucky. She graduated from Murray State University in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in public relations and a minor in marketing. She has been involved in marketing, development, fundraising, and public relations at various jobs in Kentucky since graduation.

Omli enjoys spending time with her husband, Tate, who’s the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for the Hutchinson Community College football team. She’s excited to become more familiar with the town and make Hutchinson her home.

Both women will have offices at Hutch Rec Downtown, 17 E. First. Nelson can be reached at vnelson@hutchrec.com and Omli at komli@hutchrec.com.

***

SOUTH HUTCHINSON – Mennonite Friendship Communities announced that Lowell J. Peachey will retire July 1 as its president and Chief Executive Officer.

Peachey has been the CEO since 2007.

“I want to express my deep appreciation for the opportunity to work with and benefit from so many great people over the years: talented and dedicated colleagues, caring staff, and supporting church constituency,” Peachey stated in a release. “My job has also allowed me to engage with many peers in our field in the area and around the country, as well as business leaders in the Hutchinson/South Hutchinson community. There are so many people to thank for their support and friendship over the years.”

“The Board of MFC is grateful for the leadership Mr. Peachey has provided during his time with us,” stated Carol Moore, MFC board chair. “Long Term Care is a highly regulated industry that presents unique challenges to providing a personalized caring environment. We appreciate Mr. Peachey’s commitment to serving in this arena and wish both he and his wife, Rita, a fulfilling retirement,”

The Executive Committee of the Board is working closely with senior staff to develop an appropriate leadership model for the future and identify the next executive to lead MFC in the coming years.

***

LINDSBORG – Bethany College will welcome Professor Dag Blanck as its 2020 Pearson Professor of Swedish Studies.

Blanck is a Northern American Studies professor, Director of the Swedish Institute for North American Studies, and Director of the Swenson Swedish Immigration Research Center at Augustana College. He is currently researching Swedish-American relations, particularly academic migration, and is a sought after expert in the Swedish media for explaining what is going on in the United States to the Swedes.

Blanck will give a public lecture, the Americanization of Sweden, at 7 p.m., April 6, in the Pearson Chapel of the Mabee Welcome Center on the Bethany College campus. The event is free and open to the public.

The Pearson Distinguished Professorship in Swedish Studies discovers ways in which present-day Swedish culture and experience can illuminate and strengthen life in the United States. The professorship is made possible by an endowment from the late Gerald “Bud” Pearson, a long-time friend and supporter of Bethany College who served on the Bethany Board of Directors for two terms.

Bethany College, established by Swedish Lutheran immigrants in 1881, is a college of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.